Travis Sanheim headshot

Travis Sanheim News: Goal, assist in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Sanheim scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Friday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Sanheim has a pair of multi-point efforts over his last three outings. The 30-year-old defenseman continues to play heavy minutes on the Flyers' top pairing, though his power-play time has been inconsistent. Sanheim is up to 10 goals -- a mark he's reached in two of the last three years -- and 35 points through 76 appearances this season. He's added 88 shots on net, 142 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating.

Travis Sanheim
Philadelphia Flyers
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