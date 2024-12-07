Travis Sanheim News: Improvement noticed by Team Canada

Sanheim picked up two assists Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Boston.

Sanheim's improvement has been one of the highlights of the Flyers' season. He's fourth in the NHL in average ice time (25:33) and ranks among the league's top 10 in even-strength production from the back end. Sanheim's success has not gone unnoticed -- on Wednesday, he was named to the Team Canada roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off in February. Sanheim has 12 assists, 17 points and 64 blocks in 27 games this season. Only one of his points has come with the man advantage, limiting his fantasy value slightly, but there is plenty of room for a 40-plus point defender who sacrifices his body on most rosters.