Travis Sanheim News: Lights lamp in loss

Sanheim tallied a goal and two shots while logging 21:07 of ice time during Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals.

Sanheim's third-period marker was the lone bright spot in another disappointing outing for the Flyers, who have dropped four games in a row. The 28-year-old will need to get going offensively if the Flyers hope to make a push for the playoffs this season, as he has only one point in his first six games after notching 10 goals and 44 points in 81 appearances during the 2023-24 campaign.