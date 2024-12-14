Travis Sanheim News: Lights lamp in loss

Sanheim scored a goal, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.

Sanheim scored for the first time since Nov. 16 versus the Sabres. Over the 12 games between goals, he had seven assists, 25 shots on net and 32 blocked shots. The 28-year-old blueliner continues to be the Flyers' most important all-around defenseman, though his power-play role tends to come and go depending on who else is in the lineup. Sanheim is up to six goals, 19 points, 69 shots on net, 74 blocks, 20 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 31 appearances.