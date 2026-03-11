Travis Sanheim News: Notches assist in Wednesday's win

Sanheim recorded an assist and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Sanheim set up Travis Konecny's game-tying goal in the second period. While he's gone 17 games without a goal, Sanheim has six helpers and 31 blocked shots in that span. The veteran defenseman is up to 27 points, 71 shots on net, 119 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating across 64 appearances this season.