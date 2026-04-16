Travis Sanheim News: Practicing Thursday
Sanheim (rest) will return to the lineup in Game 1 of the playoffs this weekend, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.
Sanheim was given the night off Tuesday when the Flyers faced Montreal in the final game of the regular season. Sanheim had 11 goals, 26 assists and 152 blocked shots over 81 regular-season games in 2025-26.
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