Travis Sanheim News: Puts away goal Saturday

Sanheim scored a goal, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Jets.

Sanheim stretched the Flyers' lead to 4-1 in the second period. The 30-year-old defenseman has three goals and three assists over his last seven contests. For the season, he's up to 37 points, 94 shots on net, 146 blocked shots, 45 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 80 appearances, offering quality production despite a relative lack of power-play time.