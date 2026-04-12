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Travis Sanheim News: Puts away goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Sanheim scored a goal, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Jets.

Sanheim stretched the Flyers' lead to 4-1 in the second period. The 30-year-old defenseman has three goals and three assists over his last seven contests. For the season, he's up to 37 points, 94 shots on net, 146 blocked shots, 45 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 80 appearances, offering quality production despite a relative lack of power-play time.

Travis Sanheim
Philadelphia Flyers
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