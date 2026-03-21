Travis Sanheim headshot

Travis Sanheim News: Three-game point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Sanheim scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over San Jose.

Sanheim has quietly rung up a three-game, three-point scoring streak (two goals, one assist), and he has points in five of his last six contests (two goals, three assists). Sanheim's 31 points (eight goals, 23 assists) this season equal his second-best NHL campaign (2021-22). His 129 blocks add to his fantasy value.

Travis Sanheim
Philadelphia Flyers
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