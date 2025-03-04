Trent Frederic Injury: Acquired in three-team trade

Edmonton acquired Frederic (lower body), Max Jones and the rights to forward Petr Hauser on Tuesday in a three-team trade with Boston and New Jersey.

The Devils retained 50 percent of Frederic's salary in exchange for Hauser before flipping him to the Oilers for unsigned prospect Shane Lachance. The Bruins sent Jones and Hauser to Edmonton in exchange for Max Wanner, St. Louis' second-round pick in 2025 and Edmonton's fourth-round selection in 2026. Frederic is week-to-week and moved to injured reserve ahead of Boston's matchup against Nashville on Tuesday. He has registered eight goals, 15 points, 76 shots on net, 155 hits and 44 PIM over 57 appearances this season.