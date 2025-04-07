Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trent Frederic headshot

Trent Frederic Injury: Back on shelf

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Frederic will be sidelined against the Ducks on Monday after reinjuring his ankle, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Frederic managed just 7:10 of ice time in his first game back from his ankle injury, recording two shots, two hits and a minus-2 rating. Unless Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) is ready to return, the Oilers will need to bring a player up from AHL Bakersfield in order to fill up the roster for Monday's clash with Anaheim.

Trent Frederic
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now