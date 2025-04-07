Trent Frederic Injury: Back on shelf

Frederic will be sidelined against the Ducks on Monday after reinjuring his ankle, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Frederic managed just 7:10 of ice time in his first game back from his ankle injury, recording two shots, two hits and a minus-2 rating. Unless Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) is ready to return, the Oilers will need to bring a player up from AHL Bakersfield in order to fill up the roster for Monday's clash with Anaheim.