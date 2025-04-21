Trent Frederic Injury: Considered game-time decision

Frederic (ankle) is considered a game-time decision for Monday's Game 1 against the Kings, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Previous reports indicated that Frederic appeared probable for Monday's matchup, but the Oilers will monitor his status leading up to puck drop before officially determining his status. Frederic appeared in just one of the final 25 games of the regular season, so it's unclear whether he'll have any limitations if he's cleared to play Monday. Over his 58 regular-season appearances between Boston and Edmonton, he logged eight goals, seven assists, 157 hits and 44 PIM while averaging 13:43 of ice time, though his minutes are likely to be lower than that given the talent at the top of the Oilers' lineup.