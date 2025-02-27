Trent Frederic Injury: Considered week-to-week

Frederic is considered week-to-week due to a lower-body injury, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports Thursday.

Frederic exited Tuesday's game against the Maple Leafs due to an injury that has now been revealed to be a lower-body issue that will force him to miss additional time. While the 27-year-old is likely facing a multi-game absence, the injury isn't expected to change the Bruins' plans for him ahead of next week's trade deadline, so Frederic is still a candidate to be moved in the final year of his contract.