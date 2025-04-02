Trent Frederic Injury: Getting close to return

Frederic (lower body) is likely to miss two more games before potentially returning Monday in Anaheim, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports Wednesday.

Frederic hasn't been in the lineup since Feb. 25, and he's expected to be sidelined Thursday against San Jose and Saturday against the Kings. He has eight goals, 15 points, 44 PIM and 115 hits across 57 appearances in 2024-25. When he's ready to return, Frederic will likely serve in a bottom-six capacity.