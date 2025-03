Frederic (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Frederic is week-to-week and will miss his fourth straight game against Nashville on Tuesday. He has contributed eight goals, 15 points, 76 shots on net, 155 hits and 44 PIM over 57 appearances this season. Due to Frederic's absence, Jeffrey Viel has occupied a bottom-six spot in the lineup.