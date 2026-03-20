Trent Frederic headshot

Trent Frederic Injury: No timeline for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Frederic (undisclosed) could miss some time after head coach Kris Klobach told reporters Friday, "Trent is out with an injury and I dont have a timeline," Sportsnet's Gene Principe reports.

Frederic, at a minimum, shouldn't be expected to face the Lightning on Saturday, though it could certainly be longer. Fantasy managers will have to take a wait-and-see approach and hope the team provides a true update at a later date -- something that is very rare this time of year.

Trent Frederic
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trent Frederic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trent Frederic See More
The Week Ahead: Merry Christmas!
NHL
The Week Ahead: Merry Christmas!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
89 days ago