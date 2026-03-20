Trent Frederic Injury: No timeline for return
Frederic (undisclosed) could miss some time after head coach Kris Klobach told reporters Friday, "Trent is out with an injury and I dont have a timeline," Sportsnet's Gene Principe reports.
Frederic, at a minimum, shouldn't be expected to face the Lightning on Saturday, though it could certainly be longer. Fantasy managers will have to take a wait-and-see approach and hope the team provides a true update at a later date -- something that is very rare this time of year.
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