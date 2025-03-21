Trent Frederic Injury: Out at least two more weeks

Frederic (lower body) will miss at least another two weeks, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports Friday.

Frederic was acquired by Edmonton from Boston on March 4, but he was injured at the time of the trade and hasn't been able to make his Oilers debut. The 27-year-old has eight goals, 15 points, 44 PIM and 155 hits in 57 appearances with the Bruins this season. When Frederic is healthy, he'll likely serve in a bottom-six capacity for Edmonton.