Trent Frederic Injury: Remains out Wednesday

Frederic (ankle) is slated to miss Wednesday's game against St. Louis, per Tom Gazzola of Edmonton Sports Talk.

It will be Frederic's second straight game on the shelf. He has eight goals, 15 points, 44 PIM and 157 hits in 58 appearances between Boston and Edmonton this campaign. The Oilers have only 11 forwards and six defensemen who are healthy, so Edmonton would have to dress just 19 players unless they recall someone from the minors.