Trent Frederic Injury: Won't play against San Jose

Frederic (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Sharks, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old will be unavailable for a third consecutive game, and head coach Kris Knoblauch said Friday that Frederic might not be available for the start of the playoffs, suggesting that he could be forced to miss more time to close out the regular season. Over 58 appearances between Boston and Edmonton this year, Frederic has logged eight goals, seven assists, 157 hits and 44 PIM while averaging 13:43 of ice time.