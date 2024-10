Frederic logged a power-play assist and four hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

Frederic's helper was his first point since Opening Night. The 26-year-old has held down a middle-six role, but most Bruins in those spots have struggled early in the campaign. The hard-hitting forward has two points, 13 shots on net, 26 hits, six PIM and a minus-7 rating over eight contests.