Trent Frederic News: Ends slump in loss

Frederic scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.

Frederic ended a 28-game point drought with his third-period tally. His first full campaign with the Oilers has been remarkably poor with just four points, 57 shots on net, 149 hits, 47 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 58 appearances. Frederic is still firmly in a bottom-six role and may be an occasional healthy scratch when the Oilers have enough forwards available.