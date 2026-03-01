Trent Frederic headshot

Trent Frederic News: Ends slump in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Frederic scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.

Frederic ended a 28-game point drought with his third-period tally. His first full campaign with the Oilers has been remarkably poor with just four points, 57 shots on net, 149 hits, 47 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 58 appearances. Frederic is still firmly in a bottom-six role and may be an occasional healthy scratch when the Oilers have enough forwards available.

Trent Frederic
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trent Frederic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trent Frederic See More
The Week Ahead: Merry Christmas!
NHL
The Week Ahead: Merry Christmas!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
70 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks and Odds for October 16: Best Bets and Parlay Tips
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks and Odds for October 16: Best Bets and Parlay Tips
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
136 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Do Not Hit Drop Too Soon
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Do Not Hit Drop Too Soon
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
140 days ago