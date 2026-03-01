Trent Frederic News: Ends slump in loss
Frederic scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.
Frederic ended a 28-game point drought with his third-period tally. His first full campaign with the Oilers has been remarkably poor with just four points, 57 shots on net, 149 hits, 47 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 58 appearances. Frederic is still firmly in a bottom-six role and may be an occasional healthy scratch when the Oilers have enough forwards available.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trent Frederic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trent Frederic See More