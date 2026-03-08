Trent Frederic headshot

Trent Frederic News: Finds twine in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Frederic scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Frederic has scored twice over his last four games to double his season total. He's now at four goals, five points, 59 shots on net, 155 hits, 47 PIM and a minus-16 rating across 61 appearances. Frederic will need to show a lot more on offense to gain trust with fantasy managers.

Trent Frederic
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trent Frederic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trent Frederic See More
The Week Ahead: Merry Christmas!
NHL
The Week Ahead: Merry Christmas!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
78 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks and Odds for October 16: Best Bets and Parlay Tips
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks and Odds for October 16: Best Bets and Parlay Tips
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
144 days ago