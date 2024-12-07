Trent Frederic News: First goal in 10 games

Frederic scored twice Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over Philadelphia.

He made it 2-1 with a power-play snipe early in the second period to snap a nine-game goalless drought. He also scored early in the third frame to cue the Bruins' comeback from a 3-1 deficit. Frederic has generated five of his 11 points this season in his last five games. His offensive burst could make him a short-term addition for fantasy managers in a rough spot.