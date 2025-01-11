Trent Frederic News: Picks up assist
Frederic logged an assist, four hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers.
Frederic has two points over his last five games, but that's also all of his offense since a two-goal game Dec. 7 versus the Flyers. The 26-year-old forward is at 13 points, 63 shots on net, 128 hits, 37 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 45 appearances. That rough style of play may make him an option in deeper fantasy formats, but his offense isn't likely to be consistent.
