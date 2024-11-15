Trent Frederic News: Plucks apple in loss

Frederic notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Stars.

Frederic snapped his eight-game point drought on a Charlie Coyle tally in the first period. The 26-year-old Frederic has not been able to match his pace from 2023-24, which saw him rack up 40 points in 82 regular-season games. He has four points, 22 shots on net, 55 hits, 19 PIM and a minus-12 rating across 18 contests this season, though he remains firmly in a third-line role.