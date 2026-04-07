Trent Frederic News: Pockets helper Tuesday
Frederic posted an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Mammoth.
The helper was Frederic's first point in three games since he returned from missing five contests due to an undisclosed injury. The 28-year-old forward continues to occupy a bottom-six role, where he'll provide toughness and the occasional contribution on offense. He has seven points, 70 shots on net, 178 hits, 58 PIM and a minus-16 rating over 70 appearances this season.
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