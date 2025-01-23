Fantasy Hockey
Trent Frederic headshot

Trent Frederic News: Returning to lineup Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Frederic (illness) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Senators, Joe McDonald of The Hockey News reports.

Frederic missed the Bruins' last two games due to an illness, but he'll be back in action as the team returns home Thursday. He's made eight appearances in January, racking up two goals, an assist, 23 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-1 rating while averaging 14:42 of ice time.

