Trent Frederic News: Snaps 11-game goal drought

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Frederic scored a goal in Saturday's 6-4 loss to Toronto.

Frederic snapped an 11-game goal drought, and he has just six snipes on the season. He's really struggling in 2024-25 with just 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 41 games after establishing a new career mark with 40 points, including 18 goals, in 2023-24. Frederic is unrosterable right now unless he somehow flips a switch in his game.

