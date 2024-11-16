Fantasy Hockey
Trent Frederic News: Snaps 17-game goal drought

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 16, 2024 at 4:43pm

Frederic scored twice Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.

He had gone 17 consecutive games without a goal (Oct. 8 in Florida). His first marker Saturday was off a rebound in tight; the second was a tip of a point shot. Frederic has three points (two goals, one assist) in his last two games, and that microburst has doubled his season point total. Much more was expected after he put up 40 points last season, but Frederic has really struggled so far (three goals, three assists; 19 games), much like the rest of his team. Right now, there are a lot better options for your squad.

