Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trent Miner headshot

Trent Miner News: Comes up short in first start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 9, 2025 at 7:56am

Miner turned aside 17 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Chicago.

The rookie goalie was beaten once in each period in his first career NHL start, while his offense had trouble solving Petr Mrazek in the other crease. Miner may not see any more action before returning to AHL Colorado -- the Avs don't play another back-to-back set until the final weekend of January, but Scott Wedgewood (lower body) figures to be back by then to back up Mackenzie Blackwood.

Trent Miner
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now