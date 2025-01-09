Trent Miner News: Comes up short in first start

Miner turned aside 17 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Chicago.

The rookie goalie was beaten once in each period in his first career NHL start, while his offense had trouble solving Petr Mrazek in the other crease. Miner may not see any more action before returning to AHL Colorado -- the Avs don't play another back-to-back set until the final weekend of January, but Scott Wedgewood (lower body) figures to be back by then to back up Mackenzie Blackwood.