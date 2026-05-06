Trent Miner News: Earns another shutout
Miner recorded a 20-save shutout in AHL Colorado's 4-0 win over Henderson in Game 3 on Wednesday.
Miner is up to three shutouts in five playoff games for the Eagles, including two in wins over Henderson. He's 4-1 this postseason and should continue to play the bulk of the games during the AHL club's playoff run.
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