Trent Miner News: Logs shutout Friday

Miner posted an 18-save shutout in AHL Colorado's 1-0 win over Henderson in Game 1 on Friday.

Miner has won all three of his playoff games for the Eagles this year, with two of them being shutouts. The netminder is expected to lead the way for the AHL club's playoff run, while another goalie is set to serve as the No. 3 during the Avalanche's postseason run at the NHL level.