Trent Miner News: Posts fourth playoff shutout
Miner recorded a 20-save shutout in AHL Colorado's 3-0 win over Coachella Valley in Game 1 on Wednesday.
Miner has four shutouts and a 6-1 record over seven playoff games. He's been a nightmare for opponents this postseason, and he caught a break in this round after Coachella Valley upset Ontario to get here. Miner will look to keep the Eagles rolling with a spot in the Western Conference Finals on the line, meaning he won't be available as a depth option for the Avalanche any time soon.
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