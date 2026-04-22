Trent Miner News: Posts shutout Wednesday

Miner logged an 18-save shutout in AHL Colorado's 3-0 win over San Diego in Game 1 on Wednesday.

Miner earned his first AHL playoff shutout with this effort. The goalie went 17-8-5 with a 2.62 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 32 regular-season appearances. Isak Posch is serving as the Avalanche's third goalie in the NHL postseason, so Miner should see the bulk of the starts for the Eagles while their playoff run is active.