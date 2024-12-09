Trent Miner News: Recalled from AHL

Miner was summoned from AHL Colorado on Monday.

Miner will probably be Scott Wedgewood's backup in Tuesday's road game against Pittsburgh because Mackenzie Blackwood (illness) will be unavailable. The 23-year-old Miner has a 5-4-2 record with a 2.69 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 11 minor-league appearances this season. He made 12 saves on 13 shots in a relief appearance for the Avalanche on Nov. 15 against Washington during a 5-2 loss.