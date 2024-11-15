Fantasy Hockey
Trent Miner News: Recalled from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Miner was called up from AHL Colorado on Friday.

Miner's promotion comes after Alexandar Georgiev was deemed day-to-day with an upper-body injury. The 23-year-old Miner figures to serve as the No. 2 option behind Justus Annunen when the Avs square off with the Capitals at home Friday. Unless Georgiev's injury lingers long-term, Miner is unlikely to see any minutes at the NHL level.

