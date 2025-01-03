Fantasy Hockey
Trent Miner News: Up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Miner will be called up by the Avalanche, Meghan Angley of Guerilla Sports reports Friday.

Miner has a 2.47 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 16 appearances with AHL Colorado in 2024-25. He's being recalled because Scott Wedgewood is dealing with a lower-body injury. Mackenzie Blackwood figures to get the majority of the starts during Wedgewood's absence, but Miner might play between the pipes during the Avalanche's upcoming back-to-back in Chicago on Wednesday and in Minnesota on Thursday.

