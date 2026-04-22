Trevor Connelly headshot

Trevor Connelly News: Earns three points in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Connelly scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Henderson's 5-4 overtime win in Game 1 over San Jose on Wednesday.

Connelly's goal was the game-winner. The 20-year-old winger was in his AHL playoff debut Wednesday and rose to the occasion. He totaled 14 goals and 35 helpers over 46 regular-season outings. The Golden Knights have no need to rush Connelly to the NHL, but if he plays well early in 2026-27, he'll be knocking at the door for a call-up.

Trevor Connelly
Vegas Golden Knights
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