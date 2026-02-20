Trevor Connelly News: Hat trick in Henderson win

Connelly scored three goals in AHL Henderson's 6-3 win over Abbotsford on Friday.

Connelly missed about six weeks of action from mid-December to late January. He then went eight games without a goal, accumulating six assists, before picking up his hat trick Friday. Overall, he's at six goals, 10 helpers and 52 shots on net over 20 appearances in an injury-plagued first campaign at the AHL level.