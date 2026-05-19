Trevor Connelly headshot

Trevor Connelly News: Joins Black Aces

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Connelly was brought up from AHL Henderson on Tuesday, according to SinBin.vegas.

Connelly will provide depth for the Golden Knights as they continue their playoff run, but he more than likely will not get into any games. The 2024 first-round selection (No. 19 overall) has yet to make his NHL debut, but that will probably come at some point next season. The 20-year-old played at a high level in the AHL in 2025-26, generating 14 goals and 49 points over 46 regular-season games. Connelly also banked a goal and five helpers across six playoff games for the Silver Knights.

Trevor Connelly
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Connelly See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Connelly See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
85 days ago
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
230 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025
2024-25 NHL Top--100 Prospects: Part 2 (1-50)
NHL
2024-25 NHL Top--100 Prospects: Part 2 (1-50)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 19, 2024
2024 NHL Entry Draft Preview
NHL
2024 NHL Entry Draft Preview
Author Image
Jon Litterine
June 25, 2024