Trevor Connelly News: Joins Black Aces

Connelly was brought up from AHL Henderson on Tuesday, according to SinBin.vegas.

Connelly will provide depth for the Golden Knights as they continue their playoff run, but he more than likely will not get into any games. The 2024 first-round selection (No. 19 overall) has yet to make his NHL debut, but that will probably come at some point next season. The 20-year-old played at a high level in the AHL in 2025-26, generating 14 goals and 49 points over 46 regular-season games. Connelly also banked a goal and five helpers across six playoff games for the Silver Knights.