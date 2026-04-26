Trevor Connelly News: Recalled from AHL

Connelly has been recalled from AHL Henderson by the Golden Knights, the team announced Sunday.

Connelly has been one of the top scorers for Henderson, the Golden Knights' AHL affiliate, registering 49 points (14 goals, 35 assists) in 46 games. With about a week in between games after the Silver Knights picked up an opening-round playoff sweep, Vegas is calling up Connelly, who would likely be one of the team's Black Aces should Henderson's season already be over. Barring injury to the NHL club, it's likely that the 20-year-old will be sent back to Henderson in time for Game 1 of the Calder Cup Pacific Division Finals against AHL Colorado on May 1.