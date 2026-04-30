Trevor Connelly headshot

Trevor Connelly News: Sent to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Connelly was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Thursday, SinBin.vegas reports.

Connelly was recalled by Vegas on Sunday, but he didn't appear in any games during his time with the NHL club. He'll head back to Henderson, where he'll have an opportunity to compete for the Silver Knights during the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Trevor Connelly
Vegas Golden Knights
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