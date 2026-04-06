Trevor Kuntar News: Pots pair in AHL win

Kuntar scored twice in AHL Rochester's 4-3 shootout win over Cleveland on Monday.

Kuntar's third season in the AHL has seen him take a step forward with 19 goals and 34 points across 64 appearances. He's earned five points over his last five games for Rochester. Kuntar signed a two-way contract in December and made his NHL debut Dec. 11 versus the Canucks, but he's far from being a full-time option for the Sabres.