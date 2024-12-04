Trevor Lewis Injury: Placed on injured reserve
Lewis (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Wednesday.
Considering Lewis is expected to be out of action for 4-6 weeks, his designation for injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. Prior to getting hurt, the veteran winger was mired in an 11-game goal drought during which he generated a meager eight shots to go with two assists. In his absence, Tanner Jeannot could be pressed into a top-six role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now