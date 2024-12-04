Fantasy Hockey
Trevor Lewis headshot

Trevor Lewis Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Lewis (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Wednesday.

Considering Lewis is expected to be out of action for 4-6 weeks, his designation for injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. Prior to getting hurt, the veteran winger was mired in an 11-game goal drought during which he generated a meager eight shots to go with two assists. In his absence, Tanner Jeannot could be pressed into a top-six role.

Trevor Lewis
Los Angeles Kings
