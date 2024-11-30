Fantasy Hockey
Trevor Lewis Injury: Will miss Wednesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 30, 2024 at 7:27pm

Lewis (lower body) was seen on crutches after exiting Saturday's game versus the Senators, and he won't play Wednesday against the Stars, Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period reports.

Lewis' next appearance will be his 1,000th NHL game, but the festivities for that milestone will be on hold while he's out. There is no timeline beyond Wednesday's game for his recovery. He's played too small a role to be a fantasy factor, so managers don't need to track his recovery too closely.

