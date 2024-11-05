Trevor Lewis News: Adds assist in win

Lewis registered an assist in Monday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

This was Lewis' third point in 13 contests this season. He has 11 shots on net, 24 hits, nine blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-3 rating while averaging 10:42 of ice time from a fourth-line role. Lewis appears to have the trust of head coach Jim Hiller, but the 37-year-old forward could be rotated out of the lineup on occasion. He has missed a total of two games over the last four years combined.