Trevor Lewis News: Adds assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Lewis registered an assist in Monday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

This was Lewis' third point in 13 contests this season. He has 11 shots on net, 24 hits, nine blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-3 rating while averaging 10:42 of ice time from a fourth-line role. Lewis appears to have the trust of head coach Jim Hiller, but the 37-year-old forward could be rotated out of the lineup on occasion. He has missed a total of two games over the last four years combined.

