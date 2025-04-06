Trevor Lewis News: Fills empty net Saturday

Lewis scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

Lewis added a little extra insurance with a goal at 17:03 of the third period. This was his second goal and third point over the last eight contests, which isn't bad considering the 38-year-old is confined to a fourth-line role. The veteran has six tallies, 11 points, 48 shots on net, 93 hits and a minus-4 rating across 56 appearances this season.