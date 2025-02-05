Trevor Lewis News: Lacking on offense

Lewis' point drought reached 20 games in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

That stretch includes a month-long absence due to a lower-body injury. Lewis has just 10 shots on net and a minus-2 rating during his slump, which dates back to Nov. 20. He's filled a fourth-line role when healthy and doesn't look to be at risk of being a scratch -- Akil Thomas is more likely to come out of the lineup if the Kings choose to dress seven defensemen. Lewis has a paltry seven points with 31 shots on net, 65 hits, 21 blocked shots and 16 PIM across 39 appearances this season.