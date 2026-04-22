Trevor Lewis News: Officially hanging up skates
Lewis officially announced his retirement Wednesday, per NHL.com.
Lewis didn't play this past season, so his retirement announcement shouldn't come as a surprise. A two-time Stanley Cup champion, the 2006 first-round pick played in 1034 regular-season games for the Kings, Jets and Flames over a 17-year career, racking up 104 goals and 133 assists along the way.
Trevor Lewis
Free Agent
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