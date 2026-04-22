Trevor Lewis headshot

Trevor Lewis News: Officially hanging up skates

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Lewis officially announced his retirement Wednesday, per NHL.com.

Lewis didn't play this past season, so his retirement announcement shouldn't come as a surprise. A two-time Stanley Cup champion, the 2006 first-round pick played in 1034 regular-season games for the Kings, Jets and Flames over a 17-year career, racking up 104 goals and 133 assists along the way.

Trevor Lewis
 Free Agent
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