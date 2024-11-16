Trevor Lewis News: Picks up pair of assists

Lewis recorded two assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Lewis set up Tanner Jeannot's goal in the first period as well as Adrian Kempe's empty-netter in the third. This effort snapped a four-game drought for Lewis since his two-goal game Nov. 5 in Minnesota. The 37-year-old forward has done fairly well in a fourth-line this season, racking up seven points, 21 shots on net, 34 hits, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating over 19 appearances.