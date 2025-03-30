Fantasy Hockey
Trevor Lewis News: Piles on with late goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Lewis scored a goal, added two hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Sharks.

Lewis has two points over his last five games since he entered the Kings' lineup to cover for the absences of Alex Turcotte (upper body) and Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed). The 38-year-old Lewis had the second of two goals in 33 seconds later in the third period as the Kings made one more surge of scoring against their in-state rivals. For the season, the veteran forward has five goals, 10 points, 45 shots on net, 86 hits, 30 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 53 appearances.

